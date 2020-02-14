Texas health chief named Louisiana's new health secretary

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is hiring the leader of Texas' health agency to be the Louisiana Department of Health's new secretary. Courtney Phillips will take charge of Louisiana's largest cabinet department with a multibillion-dollar budget that accounts for nearly half of annual state government spending. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since October 2018. The move is a return home. Phillips is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years previously. Phillips follows Rebekah Gee, who led the Louisiana Department of Health during Edwards' first four years. Gee resigned in January.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.