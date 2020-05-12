Texas high courts hit by ransomware attack, refuse to pay
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) - Texas courts have been hit with a ransomware attack that took down the website and case management systems for the state’s appellate and high courts. The Office of Court Administration says the attack on the courts’ network and servers began overnight and was discovered by staff Friday morning. It says staff limited the damage by disabling part of their network and the courts will not will not pay any ransom. The administrative office says local trial courts appear to have been unaffected and there is no current evidence that sensitive or personnel information was compromised.
