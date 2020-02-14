Texas high school bars student who won't cut dreadlocks

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) - The family of a black high school student in Texas says he won’t be allowed to walk at his graduation ceremony if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks as school officials have asked. Deandre Arnold is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in Southeast Texas. He attended a district meeting Monday to protest the hair request. Family members and several activists accompanied him. Deandre’s family is from Trinidad. He says many men in his culture wear dreadlocks. The Barbers Hill Independent School District says it allows dreadlocks but has rules about length.

