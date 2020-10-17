x

Texas hits nearly 17 million registered voters for November election

By: Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
Voters waited in line Wednesday at a polling site at Bee Cave City Hall. (Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune.)

Texas has reached almost 17 million registered voters for the November election, according to the secretary of state's office.

The office said Friday evening that its final registration total for the Nov. 3 election is 16,955,519. That represents 1.9 million more voters than Texas had for the 2016 presidential election.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 5, and election officials have spent the time since then processing applications. On Monday, the day before early voting started, the secretary of state's office said the registration total was 16,901,784.

The precise increase from the 2016 election is 1,854,432. Of that increase, 1.2 million came after the 2018 midterm election.

