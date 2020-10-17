Texas hits nearly 17 million registered voters for November election
Texas has reached almost 17 million registered voters for the November election, according to the secretary of state's office.
The office said Friday evening that its final registration total for the Nov. 3 election is 16,955,519. That represents 1.9 million more voters than Texas had for the 2016 presidential election.
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 5, and election officials have spent the time since then processing applications. On Monday, the day before early voting started, the secretary of state's office said the registration total was 16,901,784.
The precise increase from the 2016 election is 1,854,432. Of that increase, 1.2 million came after the 2018 midterm election.
Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/16/texas-2020-registered-voters/.
The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More News
News Video
-
With families stuck at home, domestic violence becomes 'a pandemic within a...
-
Revised code of conduct for Texas social workers prompts concern
-
LUPE organizes caravan to the polls
-
Cameron County elections administrator clears up social media confusion about voting, election...
-
La Villa voters weigh sales tax increase