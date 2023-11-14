Texas lawmakers debate on bill that make being in the country illegally a state crime

Texas lawmakers have yet to vote on House Bill 4 that would make it a misdemeanor state crime to be in the country illegally, or a felony for people with criminal records.

The senate already passed their version last week.

One local attorney says this bill may create problems with how undocumented people interact with police.

"We're talking about the relation between the police and the people that can reach a potential divide because there could be a fear, regardless of whether documentation is proper or not," Ricardo Barrera, from Barrera Law Firm, said.

The bill directs officers to check a person's ID against criminal databases.

Barrera says it'll also be a challenge for police to find probable cause to investigate.

"At what point should they ask if a person is a citizen? And are they going to ask people who don't have a Spanish surname if they're a citizen too? I think that's going to be tough on the officers and I think that each independent police agency should probably have some specialized training on this," Barrera said.

The bill can't go to the governor's desk for signature until it's passed by the house.