Texas man arrested in stabbing death of his sister

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) - A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin. The Travis County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder in the Friday killing of his sister in Pflugerville. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of his sister, who authorities say was stabbed multiple times. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said authorities have been told the victim was pregnant but they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.

