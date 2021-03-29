Texas moms start 'Team Herd Immunity' to help others secure COVID-19 vaccines

What started as a way to help family and friends receive their COVID-19 vaccine turned into a full time job for one Austin mom and her friends.

Co-Founder of Team Herd Immunity Sara Sanchez said she heard stories of people clicking for hours, days and even weeks hoping to secure a vaccination appointment. She knew she had to help.

"I originally started signing up my family and friends," Sanchez said. "Eventually I ran out of people who wanted the shot. My next door neighbor is a school nurse and I thought, 'hey lets sign up the teachers.' From there it kind of exploded."

With a few taps on a keyboard, Sanchez said her team has helped secure appointments for more than 2,500 people, including 120 Valley residents.

While the work is rewarding, she said it's not an easy task.

"Team Herd Immunity is about just that," Sanchez said. "Reaching herd immunity, getting everybody who wants a shot a chance to get a vaccine. [To] kind of return to normal life."

If you would like Team Herd Immunity's help getting a vaccine click here.