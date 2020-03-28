Texas National Guard to help with state's COVID-19 response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas National Guard will help with drive-thru testing for coronavirus in the state. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the deployment of three National Guard Joint Task Force Brigades. Health officials say at least 27 people with COVID-19 in Texas have died while more than 2,000 have tested positive. Officials say more than 25,000 people in the state have been tested. Abbott says he's ordered the guardsman to initially focus on assisting drive-thru testing sites and bolstering the state’s health care infrastructure with medical providers, equipment and supplies.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
