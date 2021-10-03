Texas officer, firefighter killed while working crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Officials say two Texas first responders were killed and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident during icy conditions resulting from severe storms that moved through the area. The first responders were at the scene of two separate accidents on Interstate 27 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock when a vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the median and hit two Lubbock firefighters and one Lubbock police officer. The officer died at the scene while a firefighter died at a local hospital. Another firefighter is in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.