Texas orders bars shut amid surge in confirmed virus cases
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.
