Texas per capita new COVID-19 cases still in bottom quarter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is seeing 165 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, keeping the state in 40th place among the states and territories in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Over the past two weeks, Texas has averaged almost 3,400 new cases per day. Johns Hopkins data show the state also has had 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, ranking 24th in the nation.

The state health department reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths Sunday. However, than 2,200 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 49 additional deaths.

However, state health officials have said some jurisdictions don't report COVID-19 cases or deaths on Sundays, while some don't report over the weekend at all.