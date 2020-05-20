Texas pushes for kids to return to normal during pandemic

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - After months of home schooling and lost sports seasons, millions of Texas children may get a taste of a somewhat normal summer after all - if their parents go for it. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week said child care facilities can reopen immediately and set the stage for a return to summer camp, youth sports leagues and even summer school. All come with guidelines on just how to do it in the summer of the coronavirus pandemic.

