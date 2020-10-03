Texas reports 3,346 new virus cases but 7,006 total increase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Saturday reported 3,346 newly reported coronavirus cases and 3,660 previous cases that had been unreported for a total increase of 7,006 cases.

The Texas health department reported 763,010 total cases and 15,992 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The department on Friday had reported 756,004 cases and 15,895 deaths.

The health department said Saturday in a note on its COVID-19 dashboard that the 3,660 older cases were excluded from previous reports of newly confirmed cases. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

