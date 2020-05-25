Texas reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 623 new cases

DALLAS (AP) - Texas health officials report 623 new cases of COVID-19 and say there have been another eight deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday that there have been 55,971 confirmed cases and 1,527 fatalities linked to the virus. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The state estimates more than 35,000 Texans who were sickened by COVID-19 have now recovered.

