Texas reports record COVID-19 patients for 3rd straight day
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has again hit a record number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The more than 2,100 hospital admissions Wednesday marks a third consecutive day of Texas setting a new high as a rise in coronavirus cases ripples across states nationwide. Some local officials and health experts are linking the worsening numbers to businesses reopenings and people growing more complacent with social distancing.
