Texas salon owner travels to Michigan to back defiant barber
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) - A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak is publicly supporting a Michigan barber whose license was suspended. Shelley Luther called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” who will be voted out of office. Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, appearing with barber Karl Manke. Luther was sentenced to jail in Texas for flouting orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Luther was released less than 48 hours later. Whitmer has defended Michigan's business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus. Bars and restaurants can reopen Friday in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 18
-
Edinburg library sets up health safety precautions for visitors, book checkouts and...
-
Doctor: Routine vaccinations for Valley children decreased amid pandemic
-
South Padre Island fire chief explains importance of mutual aid agreements
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Palace Cleaners