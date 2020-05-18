Texas salon owner travels to Michigan to back defiant barber

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) - A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak is publicly supporting a Michigan barber whose license was suspended. Shelley Luther called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” who will be voted out of office. Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, appearing with barber Karl Manke. Luther was sentenced to jail in Texas for flouting orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Luther was released less than 48 hours later. Whitmer has defended Michigan's business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus. Bars and restaurants can reopen Friday in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula

