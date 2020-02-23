Texas seeks revenge on WVU

West Virginia (19-8, 7-7) vs. Texas (16-11, 6-8)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia goes for the season sweep over Texas after winning the previous matchup in Morgantown. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 20, when the Mountaineers outshot Texas from the field 51.4 percent to 35.8 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers en route to a 97-59 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Mountaineers are led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe has averaged 11 points and 9.3 rebounds while Culver has recorded 10.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, who have combined to score 23 points per outing.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 41.2 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Longhorns are 10-11 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has lost its last five road games, scoring 65.4 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-best mark in the country. The Texas offense has produced just 64.6 points through 27 games (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

