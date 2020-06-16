Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, located in Texas’ southern tip. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home. Attorneys for the 43-year-old inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.
