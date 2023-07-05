Texas Southern rallies to beat Prairie View A&M 95-90

HOUSTON (AP) - Jeremy Combs had 22 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Southern rallied to beat Southwestern Athletic Conference leader Prairie View A&M 95-90 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (12-11, 7-3) have won four straight while Prairie View A&M (11-12, 9-1) had a 10-game win streak snapped.

The Panthers led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Texas Southern tied it at 86 with 2:06 to play. Dennis Jones made four free throws and Prairie View A&M led 90-86 with 43 seconds left. Combs converted a 3-point play and scored on a layup, and Derrick Bruce made two free throws and the Tigers led 93-90. Darius Williams missed a 3 on the Panthers' next possession and Bruce added two more free throws to seal it.

Tyrik Armstrong added 19 points for Texas Southern, which had six players in double-figure scoring.

Devonte Patterson scored 21 points and Chancellor Ellis had 20 for the Panthers, who had five players score double digits.

