Texas Stolen Vehicle Spotted in Reynosa Shooting Footage

REYNOSA, Mexico – The violence in Reynosa continues with reports of at least two people shot dead in the street.

There are many pictures of shootouts circulating on social media. One of them showed a 2015 model GMC truck with U.S. plates riddled with bullet holes.

The owner of the vehicle said it was stolen on the U.S. side of the border.

The Mexican government reports the violence started Tuesday night with gun battles between two criminal groups. The gunmen set up at least 10 blockades across the city.

Images of the destruction left in the wake of the violence flooded social media.

Another image that surfaced was of a 2015 GMC Sierra with Texas license plate advertising South Texas GMC.

The registered owner did not want to speak on camera but she said she was surprised to see her vehicle in Mexico.

The woman said the truck belongs to her son-in-law. He reported it stolen back in December.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS hasn’t been able to get a police report from when the truck was stolen. But we have reported in the past about the problem of cartel members stealing trucks from the Rio Grande Valley and taking them across the border.