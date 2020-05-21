Texas Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas Supreme Court justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is the highest-ranking state official known to have contracted COVID-19. Justice Debra Lehrmann tweeted Thursday that she and her husband, Greg, tested positive after showing symptoms last week. She told the Dallas Morning News the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. They did get visits from family, including an infant grandchild. The judge said the couple have “strictly adhered” to stay-at-home orders since early March. Lehrmann said her health has not interfered with her job, because the state Supreme Court is working remotely.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville woman arrested after officers find drugs in fake vehicle door
-
9-year-old girl dies following rollover crash in San Benito
-
CON MI GENTE: Community comes together for Rio Grande City food drive
-
Valley residents express concerns over grocery shopping amid pandemic
-
Witness shares details on parking lot brawl in McAllen