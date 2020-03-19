Texas teacher who sued school district reaches settlement
MANSFIELD, Texas - A Texas teacher who said she was discriminated against because of her sexual orientation has reached a settlement with the school district. Mansfield Independent School District teacher Stacy Bailey will get a letter of recommendation and a $100,000 payment to her and her attorney as part of the settlement. The school board approved the settlement Monday. The Dallas Morning News previously reported that the art teacher filed a federal lawsuit against the district in 2018. Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave for about eight months after a parent complained that she was “promoting the ‘homosexual agenda’” to students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington. She had shown her students pictures of her then-fiancee.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Dallas Morning News.
