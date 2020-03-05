Texas Tech faces tough test vs No. 1 Kansas

No. 1 Kansas (27-3, 16-1) vs. Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Texas Tech. Texas Tech has won two of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Kansas has won its last 14 games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Jayhawks are led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson has averaged 17.6 points and 2.1 steals while Azubuike has put up 13.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey has produced 13.8 points while Edwards has averaged 11.7 points and four rebounds per outing.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 118 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 18-5 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last nine road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 53.6 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Kansas has held opposing teams to 60.7 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

