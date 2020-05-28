Texas to allow some fans at outdoor pro sports events
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have a limited number of spectators under a new order from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor had previously said no fans would be allowed. The change comes as the state reported its biggest daily number of new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by new coronavirus. The change starts in June and allows fans up to 25 percent of a venue's capacity with guidelines to control the spread of coronavirus.
