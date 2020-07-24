Texas to start Lynn on opening day against Colorado
By The
Associated Press
Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers
Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Colorado for the season opener.
The Rangers went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
The Rockies went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder).
Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
