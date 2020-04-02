Texas Together: A Coronavirus Conversation
Channel 5 News is sharing "Texas Together: A Coronavirus Conversation" with Rio Grande Valley viewers.
Watch live on Somos Noticias (Channel 5.2) or on Facebook.
More News
News Video
-
Help available for small business owners amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Maximum of 2 people per vehicle allowed in Weslaco
-
Valley doctor urges people take stronger social distancing efforts
-
CON MI GENTE: Pizza Hut honors special employees
-
Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs