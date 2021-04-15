Texas trooper runs over, kills man lying on Austin street

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol early Thursday, authorities said.

The trooper was on patrol at the Capitol when he struck the man with his vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

DPS spokesman Victor Taylor said the man, who was 50 years old, was lying in the street "for unknown reasons." He said troopers tried to treat the man for his injuries but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.