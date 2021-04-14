Texas veterans to receive $1,400 payments beginning this week

Photo credit: MGN Online/MGN Image

Texans who receive Veterans' benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 beginning Wednesday.

The payments apply specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don't normally file a tax return, according to a press releases from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen).

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits, the release stated. Veterans waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive payments over the next several days.

Officials say in most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them.

Many adults have already received their $1,400 payments. Nearly 88 percent of Texas adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan.

To check the status of your payment, check the Get My Payment tool from IRS.gov website.