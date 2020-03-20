The drive-in, relic of yesterday, finds itself suited to now

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others. This weekend, some drive-ins aren’t the only show in town. They’re the only show in the country. For a brief moment, the drive-in is uniquely suited to today.

