The first phase of Greg Abbott's plan to restart the Texas economy: opening state parks

Caprock Canyons State Park in Briscoe County. All state parks had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they are reopening Monday. (Photo credit: David Ingram for The Texas Tribune.)

Texas' state parks are reopening Monday, almost two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered them all closed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Texans may visit the parks, but are required to follow strict social distancing rules. Visitors must wear face coverings, maintain a 6-foot distance from people in other parties and avoid gatherings of more than five.

Abbott ordered all state parks closed on April 7 to fight the spread of the virus. The decision to reopen them is the first step in what Abbott has described as a phased plan to reopen the Texas economy. On Tuesday night, hospitals will be allowed to restart some elective surgeries, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. And on Friday non-essential retail stores will be allowed offer delivery or curbside pickup.

Abbott will announce other reopenings April 27.