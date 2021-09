The Latest: AP source: Bulls land Porter Jr. from Washington

By The Associated Press



The Latest on NBA trades (all times Eastern):

8:40 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bulls have acquired Otto Porter Jr. from the Washington Wizards for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The Athletic first reported the deal.

The move signals Washington's intent to change things up in the aftermath of news that All-Star point guard John Wall needs surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Wall is expected to miss much - if not all - of next season. He already was sidelined for the rest of this season because of an operation on his left heel.

It also ends a failed experiment for Chicago after Parker signed with his hometown team.

- AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Chicago.

___

8:20 p.m.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland are finishing a trade that will most notably send Iman Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets.

Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks - now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah - will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.

In a separate transaction, the Cavs will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, both acquired from Portland earlier in the week in the deal that sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers, to Houston. It remains unclear how they figure into the Rockets' plans.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.

Shumpert is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter, which will be valued by the Rockets. Houston is on pace to break the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season, something it did in each of the last two seasons as well.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland

___

4:35 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Miami's deal with Phoenix also includes Wayne Ellington and Ryan Anderson.

Ellington would be going to the Suns, and Anderson to the Heat. Tyler Johnson was previously known to be part of the Heat-Suns deal.

The move helps free up a roster logjam that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with. It also lowers Miami's expected luxury tax bill considerably, though does not completely eliminate what the Heat may end up owing at season's end.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

__

4:05 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Phoenix Suns have agreed with the Miami Heat on a deal that will include Tyler Johnson.

Johnson is in the third year of a four-year deal, one that is paying him about $19 million this season and again next season. He's averaged 10.8 points in 44 games for Miami this season.

The person says the teams are still working out other parts of the deal, with the hope it is completed Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

- Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

3:30 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for forward Stanley Johnson.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced. Johnson and Maker are both recent lottery picks who have struggled to make a consistent impact. Now, they'll both have a change of scenery.

The Pistons took Johnson with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft. He's averaged 7.5 points a game this season, playing mostly in a backup role, but he's just a 29-percent shooter from 3-point range for his career.

The 7-foot-1 Maker was the 10th pick in 2016. He started 34 games as a rookie in 2016-17 but has mostly come off the bench since then.

- Reporting by AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

___

2:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for rookie guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

Bullock is a sixth-year pro who began his career across town with the Clippers. He is averaging 12.1 points per game and hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this season for the Pistons.

His outside shooting will fill a major need for the struggling Lakers, who are the NBA's second-worst 3-point shooting team at 33.4 percent.

Bullock also is a close friend of Lakers swingman Brandon Ingram. They are both from tiny Kinston, North Carolina.

Mykhailiuk was a second-round pick by the Lakers out of Kansas. The Ukrainian shooter averaged 3.2 points in 39 games.

___

7:20 a.m.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris as the centerpiece of a six-player, four-draft pick trade they hope can put them over the top in the East.

A person familiar with the trade says the Sixers also acquired center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott as part of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced.

The Clippers restocked the roster with pieces for the future. The Sixers sent rookie guard Landry Shamet and four draft picks to the Clippers. The Sixers also traded forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old Harris is having a breakout season with the Clippers. He averages 20.9 points and shoots 42 percent from 3-point range and will start with All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick to form one of the top starting fives in the Eastern Conference.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand traded for Butler, a four-time All-Star, earlier this season, and showed again he's not afraid to make a bold move for the win-now franchise. Harris and Butler will both be free agents this summer.

The Sixers' four picks sent to the Clippers are: their lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-rounder, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Sixers are 34-20 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers are 30-25 and eighth in the West and have shed the salary needed to make them players for big free agents in the summer.

- Reporting by AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston

___

