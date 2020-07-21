The Latest: Bishop wins GOP primary in NC special election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on a Republican primary election for a still-vacant North Carolina congressional seat (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Republicans in North Carolina have chosen state Sen. Dan Bishop as their party's nominee in a special congressional election ordered after a ballot fraud scandal marred last year's race.

Voters on Tuesday selected Bishop as the Republican nominee to face Democrat Dan McCready in September in the 9th Congressional District election. McCready faced no primary opponent.

Bishop topped the vote in the 10-candidate field.

Bishop sponsored legislation in 2016 voiding anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people. The legislation was known as the "bathroom bill" and drew national attention.

Bishop is a Charlotte attorney. He loaned his campaign $250,000.

The state elections board had ordered new elections after finding last year's contest tainted when Republican Mark Harris used a political operative who improperly handled mail-in ballots. Harris seemed to narrowly beat McCready after November's votes were counted but opted not to run again.

7:30 p.m.

Votes are being counted in the Republican primary as a North Carolina congressional district tries again to fill a vacant seat in Washington after last year's election was tainted by ballot fraud.

Polls closed Tuesday evening in the state's 9th Congressional District primary, called to select which GOP candidate will face Democrat Dan McCready. He had no primary opponent.

If voters don't select the favorite among 10 Republican candidates, a runoff will be held in September.

The special election was required after the state elections board found last year's contest was tainted when Republican Mark Harris used a political operative who improperly handled mail-in ballots. Harris narrowly led after November's votes were counted, but he opted not to run again.

1:40 a.m.

Republicans are deciding who should carry their banner into a high-profile congressional race in a North Carolina district lacking a delegate in Washington because last year's election was tainted by ballot fraud.

Republican and unaffiliated voters in the 9th Congressional District cast ballots Tuesday to decide which GOP candidate will face Democrat Dan McCready.

The general election will be Sept. 10 if one candidate collects more than 30 percent of the votes in Tuesday's primary. If no one tops that milestone, that September date will be used for a runoff between the top two Republicans and the general election will be Nov. 5.

The special election was required after the state elections board found last year's contest tainted when Republican Mark Harris used a political operative who improperly handled mail-in ballots.

