The Latest: US Rep. Cuellar beats challenger in close race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar has defeated a 26-year-old immigration attorney who mounted a closer-than-expected primary challenge for his South Texas district. Cuellar won Tuesday's primary election over Jessica Cisneros, who once interned for him and accused the longtime moderate of being out of touch with his border district. Cuellar originally dismissed Cisneros as a noisy outsider but toward the end ran TV ads as the threat of her candidacy became clear.

