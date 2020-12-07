The new technology inside COVID-19 vaccines— mRNA
Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is a new technology being used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
The new approach uses the substance, mRNA, to help trigger the body into producing more antibodies without injecting small amounts of the virus.
The vaccines created by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. both use the new mRNA technology.
