The new technology inside COVID-19 vaccines— mRNA

2 hours 54 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 8:09 PM December 07, 2020 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is a new technology being used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. 

The new approach uses the substance, mRNA, to help trigger the body into producing more antibodies without injecting small amounts of the virus. 

The vaccines created by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. both use the new mRNA technology.  

