The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Across the country, anxious Americans are finding an audience for their questions about the new coronavirus in telephone town halls with their senators and representatives. These are the socially distanced versions of the constituent meetings that have long been held in community centers, libraries and city halls. But these are not the town halls of the past. There's little ideological warfare or finger-pointing. Instead, the calls can feel like listening in on painful family conversation. The questions are far more personal than political.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.