'The pandemic is still here': Health experts say community shouldn't let guard down during holiday gatherings

Though efforts to get the Rio Grande Valley community vaccinated are becoming available more often, one local family doctor says the fight against COVID-19 isn't over just yet.

Last year celebrating the Easter holiday was out of the question, while the coronavirus was still in its early stages people were already being urged to take precautions.

"We still have PTSD about last year," Family Practitioner at DHR Health Dr. Cruz Alberto Bernal said. "The reality is that the pandemic is still here."

Bernal said that while the Valley has come a long way since the start of the pandemic, families planning to celebrate together should not let their guard down just yet.

"The virus is still here," he said. "It's still killing people and people are still getting infected."

Bernal said it's important to continue practicing current COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands, even if you're fully vaccinated.

For information and tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to safely celebrate the Easter holiday click here.