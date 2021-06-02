The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow injury before the season began, Loa wasn't sure if he'd ever start a game for the Falcons on the mound in his senior season.
However, after rehabbing his elbow and meeting with several doctors, Loa was given the ok to take the mound in the Falcons' playoff opener against PSJA. Since then, Loa has been dominant leading them into the Regional Finals.
Before the Los Fresnos win over Round Rock, Loa shared his story of the injury and his comeback with KRGV. Watch the video above for the info.
More News
News Video
-
Four lawmakers set to tour border on Wednesday
-
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez responds to Abbott's declaration
-
Hurricane season preparations underway in Hidalgo, Cameron counties
-
Candidates in Brownsville runoff races participate in forum
-
Facing the Fury: Supplies and being prepared before the storm