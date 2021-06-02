The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying

LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow injury before the season began, Loa wasn't sure if he'd ever start a game for the Falcons on the mound in his senior season.

However, after rehabbing his elbow and meeting with several doctors, Loa was given the ok to take the mound in the Falcons' playoff opener against PSJA. Since then, Loa has been dominant leading them into the Regional Finals.

Before the Los Fresnos win over Round Rock, Loa shared his story of the injury and his comeback with KRGV. Watch the video above for the info.