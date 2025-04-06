x

The stage is set for the Men's NCAA National Championship - Houston Vs. Florida

1 hour 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025 Apr 6, 2025 April 06, 2025 6:22 PM April 06, 2025 in Sports

San Antonio, TX -- The stage is set for the Men's NCAA National Championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Houston is taking on Duke after both teams pulled a comeback to upset the favorites to meet up in the Championship game. 

Sports Director KJ Doyle breaks down what needs to happen in order for Houston to take down Florida.

