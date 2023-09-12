The Vuelta Zone returns for McAllen Holiday Parade

The McAllen Holiday Parade is bringing back the Vuelta Zone this year.

There is a section of the parade route where the balloons spin around.

City of McAllen is collaborating with South Padre Island, so the Vuelta Zone will be beach themed. It will also include music, gifts and giveaways.

"This is an area where the crowd, when they start shouting Vuelta, the balloons as they're passing by, they're spinning. They're spinning the balloons so all of the children get very excited," Director of Marketing and Corporate Sponsorships for SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau Cindy Trevino said.

The Vuelta Zone is reserved seating. Tickets will officially go on sale September 15th and the parade is set for Saturday, December 2.