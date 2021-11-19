‘There is widespread availability:’ Local healthcare providers discuss expansion of COVID boosters’ eligibility

The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults. Previously they were only allowed for people 65 and older and those considered at risk.

Local healthcare professionals said this is another major step in the battle against COVID-19.

Unlike this time last year when vaccines first came to market, health officials don't think mass clinics will be necessary.

“There is widespread availability, pretty much everywhere you turn you can get the vaccine or a booster,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo II said. “It's pretty much everywhere now.”

