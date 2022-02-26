'These are growing pains:' TxDOT spokesman provides update on interchange expansion project

Project officials said the congestion surrounding the I2/I69C Interchange Expansion project area is one of the issues everyone will have to face for a little while longer - not only because of construction - but also because the population in the Valley is growing exponentially.

"These are growing pains, we'll get through this together,” Ray Pedraza, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District said. “Once completed, you're going to see an interstate system here that is capable of accommodating a much larger volume of traffic much more efficiently. It's going to benefit the entire region."

Officials said the connector from Edinburg to McAllen shows the most significant progress being made on the project.

There is currently no set date on when the original bridges will be demolished.

Contractors also said they're building a few braided ramps, meaning several entrance and exit ramps will overlap one another near the Basilica in San Juan and in McAllen.

The entire project is expected to be finished by December 2023.