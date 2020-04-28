These first responders beat COVID-19. Now it's back to work.

By STEFANIE DAZIO, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

16-23 April 2020 (AP) - The coronavirus doesn’t care about a blue uniform and a shiny badge. Police, firefighters, paramedics and corrections officers are just a 911 call away from contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to their families. Thousands of America’s first responders are sick. Dozens are dead. But many have recovered. And they’re going back to work, some with a lingering cough and lost weight. They fear that picking up extra overtime shifts may expose them and their families to additional risks. And then they pull on their uniforms and go back to work.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.