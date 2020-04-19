'They're killing us,' Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Communities of color say they are living on the front line of the Trump administration's public health and environment rollbacks. That's especially true on the Texas Gulf Coast, where the country's petrochemical hub has grown up around African-American and Hispanic neighborhoods. The Trump administration and the oil and gas industry say they remain vigilant on public health even as the federal government cuts back monitoring, reporting and control of hazardous emissions. Residents around the petroleum facilities and chemical plants in Houston and Port Arthur point to higher rates of asthma, cancer and other ailments. They say lax enforcement is “killing us."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.