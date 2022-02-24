'They see a motorcycle and tend to obey the traffic laws:' Pharr PD motorcycle unit making impact on drivers

While the Pharr Police Department's newly formed motorcycle unit has only been around for about five months, officials say it's already paying off.

Since October, officials say traffic stops are up 30%, but not all drivers are going home with fines.

"If we're going to give a citation, it's for something that is harmful," Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey said. "Running a red light, speeding, especially in a school zone."

Since January, Pharr PD has stopped 1,024 drivers, citing 225. Harvey says officers are selective about who they ticket.

"When we started, people were kind of surprised to see us out on the road," They see a motorcycle, and they tend to obey the traffic laws." Officer Ricardo Noriega, part of Pharr PD's motorcycle unit, said.

