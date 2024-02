Thousands Eligible for Western Union Settlement

WESLACO – The state attorney general’s office announced nearly 39,000 people in Texas may be eligible for a refund from Western Union.

The company settled with the state in January 2017 after many reported being tricked into sending wire transfers by people posing as family members.

Now, $586 million is in a fund to pay back potential victims.

If you believe you were a victim, you can submit a claim by clicking this link.