Thousands rally in Houston to protest George Floyd's death

3 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 6:13 PM May 29, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - In Houston, the city where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people marched on a downtown freeway after a rally to protest his death while in police custody in Minneapolis. The march wasn't met with the heavy traffic they might have met on Interstate 69 before it was thinned by the coronavirus lockdown. Police Chief Art Acevedo says the rally was mostly peaceful but police apparently took into custody a woman who had a rifle and tried to use it to incite the crowd.

