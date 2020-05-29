Thousands rally in Houston to protest George Floyd's death

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - In Houston, the city where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people marched on a downtown freeway after a rally to protest his death while in police custody in Minneapolis. The march wasn't met with the heavy traffic they might have met on Interstate 69 before it was thinned by the coronavirus lockdown. Police Chief Art Acevedo says the rally was mostly peaceful but police apparently took into custody a woman who had a rifle and tried to use it to incite the crowd.

