Three CBP employees in the Valley test positive for coronavirus

WESLACO – Customs and Border Protection released the number of positive coronavirus cases confirmed among their employees posted around the country, including three in the Rio Grande Valley.

Overall, there are 160 employees who tested positive. One employee is stationed in Brownsville, two in Rio Grande City and seven in Laredo, Texas.

The highest number affected was in New York City where 52 employees had a positive result.

CBP states they are using social distancing to the maximum extent possible. Employees who cannot work from being given "access to Personal Protective Equipment and comprehensive guidance for the use of that equipment," according to its website. Personal protection equipment includes "gloves, N95 respirators, eye protection, disposable outer garments and more based on infectious disease risks, job functions, and job settings."

Correction: The story previously reported officers had contracted the coronavirus, which incorrectly reflected CBP's website about its employees as a whole.