Three CBP employees in the Valley test positive for coronavirus
WESLACO – Customs and Border Protection released the number of positive coronavirus cases confirmed among their employees posted around the country, including three in the Rio Grande Valley.
Overall, there are 160 employees who tested positive. One employee is stationed in Brownsville, two in Rio Grande City and seven in Laredo, Texas.
The highest number affected was in New York City where 52 employees had a positive result.
CBP states they are using social distancing to the maximum extent possible. Employees who cannot work from being given "access to Personal Protective Equipment and comprehensive guidance for the use of that equipment," according to its website. Personal protection equipment includes "gloves, N95 respirators, eye protection, disposable outer garments and more based on infectious disease risks, job functions, and job settings."
Correction: The story previously reported officers had contracted the coronavirus, which incorrectly reflected CBP's website about its employees as a whole.
More News
News Video
-
Priest holds Palm Sunday procession through Rio Grande City neighborhoods
-
Cameron County confirms first coronavirus-related death
-
Valley non-profits assist undocumented workers amid coronavirus outbreak
-
CBP announces temporary changes to hours of operations at Valley international bridges
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using your surroundings as visuals for stories