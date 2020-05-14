Three new coronavirus testing sites to be available in Hidalgo, Duval County

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Thursday announced three new mobile coronavirus testing locations in Hidalgo and Duval County.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing in all three sites will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Friday.

A new testing in Edinburg will be at the San Carlos Elementary located in 505 South 83rd Street – A Progreso testing site will be at the Progreso High School located in 300 Shelby Avenue.

A third testing site in Duval County will be at the Benavides Civic Center located in 131 Main Street in Benavides.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.