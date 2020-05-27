Three Rio Grande City residents test positive for coronavirus

Health officials in Starr County confirmed three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, says the new patients involve a woman in her 20s, a travel-related transmission, and two men, one in their 50s and the other in their 40s.

How the two men transmitted the virus is still under investigation.

All are residents from Rio Grande City. They are not related.