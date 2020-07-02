Three Valley counties report 450 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

On Thursday, three counties in the Rio Grande Valley reported a combined total of 11 more coronavirus deaths and 450 more people who tested positive for the disease.

Hidalgo County reported seven more residents died on Thursday due to the coronavirus. There are now 56 virus-related deaths confirmed in the county.

Among those who died is a male from Elsa in his 20s, an Edinburg man in his 30s, individuals older than the age of 70 from McAllen, San Juan, Edinburg and two from Mission, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. All reportedly had underlying conditions.

Hidalgo County also announced 268 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the news release from Hidalgo County, of the total number of people who have been infected by the virus, 1,260 have been released from isolation. Currently, there are 3,203 known active cases in the county and 2,771 are waiting on results.

In Cameron County, health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday — bringing the number of deaths to 60.

The patients who died are identified as residents from Brownsville: a 56-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, an 80-year-old male and a 65-year-old man from a Brownsville nursing home.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 101 new virus cases were confirmed, making the total number of known cases 2,611.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Cameron County, 1,707 have recovered.

Health officials in Starr County reported on Thursday 81 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 823.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, 31 of the new cases involve children under the age of 5 years old.

Currently, there are 668 known active virus cases in Starr County. Of the total number of people who have been infected in the county, 152 have reportedly recovered. Three deaths are confirmed in the county.